GUWAHATI: The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has arrested GST commissioner Shaktibhel Raju in Guwahati, Assam.

S Raju was the commissioner of appeals section of the GST department.

The (Goods and Services Tax) GST commissioner was arrested by the CBI on Thursday in Guwahati, Assam.

The arrest was made after the CBI conducted at a raid at the GST Bhawan in Guwahati, Assam.

Several documents have also been seized by the CBI along with the arrest of the GST commissioner, Guwahati.

(More details awaited)