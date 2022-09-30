SHILLONG: Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik, on Friday, said that he will no longer take part in active politics.

This revelation by Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik came on the day he retired from the post.

“I have no plans yet. I will take part in activities only if they are related to farmers,” Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik told PTI.

He added: “Neither will I join any party nor will I contest any election.”

Notably, speculations had been running high, with reports claiming that Satya Pal Malik will join the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) after his retirement as Meghalaya governor.

Satya Pal Malik had been making the headlines in recent times over his hard-hitting statements against PM Narendra Modi and the BJP government in the Centre.

Malik’s verbal attacks on PM Modi and the BJP government in the Centre sharpened especially after the farmers’ protests.

Speculations of Satya Pal Malik joining the RJD were fuelled by the reports of him slated to share the stage with RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary at Kisan Sammelan to be held in Shamli on October 3.

“The Shamli meeting was supposed to be a non-political one convened for the sake of farmers. But it has been cancelled in view of Section 144 there,” Satya Pal Malik said.