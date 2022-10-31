SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has suggested the Meghalaya government to adopt a model similar to that implemented in Mizoram for combating traffic congestion in Shillong city.

UDP leader – Allantry F Dkhar – has made this suggestion in a letter to Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

“It is my humble suggestion that if we implement a system, currently being operational in the capital town of Mizoram, Aizawl, this problem that we are facing can be suitably addressed,” Meghalaya UDP leader Allantry F Dkhar stated in his letter.

Dkhar suggested that on Mondays, only private vehicles with numbers ending with 0 and 1, be allowed.

On Tuesdays, private vehicles with numbers ending with 2 and 3, on Wednesdays private vehicles with numbers ending with 4 and 5, on Thursdays private vehicles with numbers ending with 6 and 7 be allowed.

Also read: Meghalaya: Heroin worth Rs 4.8 crore seized, drug trafficker from Manipur nabbed

“However, augmentation of public transportation services to cater to the demand that will arise thereof, should be first addressed before implementation of the said system. Strict enforcement of the said system would also be warranted,” Dkhar said.

He said: “A lot of our time stands wasted while commuting from our homes to our work place and vice versa.”