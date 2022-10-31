SHILLONG: The police in Northeast state of Meghalaya have intensified its crackdown on illegal drugs trade and trafficking.

Busting a drug trafficking network, the Meghalaya police in Ri-Bhoi district have seized a big consignment of heroin.

A heroin consignment worth Rs 4.8 crore was seized by the police in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya late on Sunday night.

At least 74 boxes of heroin was seized by the Meghalaya police after intercepting a vehicle with registration number ML-05S-9485.

One drug trafficker hailing from Manipur has been arrested by the Ri-Bhoi police in Meghalaya.

The arrested drug trafficker was driving the car.

Besides, the heroin consignment worth Rs 4.8 crore, one car, one mobile phone and Rs 5000 in cash were also serzed.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has lauded the Meghalaya police for continuing with the tirade against illegal drugs trade.

“My compliments to Meghalaya police and LR Bishnoi (DGP, Meghalaya) as their tirade against drugs continues,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.