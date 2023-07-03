Meghalaya | UCC might bring CAB protest-like situation: KSU

Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) in Meghalaya has raised concerns and issued a warning to the Indian government regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The KSU has urged the Centre to thoroughly examine its decision and take into account the customary laws and practices of the various tribal communities in the Northeast region of India.

The student organization has also cautioned that if the Centre remains adamant about implementing the UCC without considering the unique customs and traditions of the region, it could lead to protests similar to those witnessed during the Citizenship Amendment Bill (now an Act).

According to Donald V Thabah, the general secretary of KSU, the tribal communities in Meghalaya, in particular, have their own customary practices in matters of inheritance, maintenance, divorce, social norms, and marriage.

As a predominantly Christian state, Meghalaya also follows the Christian Marriage Act, which further shapes its unique practices.

Thabah emphasized that the implementation of a uniform civil code would significantly impact these customary practices, which are deeply rooted in the tribal culture of the region.

Thabah further highlighted that, unlike Mizoram and Nagaland, Meghalaya does not enjoy special protection under Article 371G and Article 371A, respectively.

These constitutional provisions grant certain exemptions and safeguards to these states, ensuring that central laws do not have full applicability within their jurisdictions.

Drawing attention to Goa, which has its own civil code, Thabah suggested that it would be more appropriate for the Centre to encourage different states to formulate their own civil codes rather than imposing a uniform code on all citizens.

He emphasized that individual states should have the autonomy to decide whether or not to formulate their own civil codes, taking into consideration their unique cultural and customary practices.