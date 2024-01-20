Shillong: After over half a century of waiting, Meghalaya is finally set to unveil its official state anthem.

This was announced by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday, sparking a wave of pride and excitement across the state.

“I am very pleased to announce that the state cabinet has approved the official state anthem today,” Sangma declared.

He further revealed that the official launch will take place during Meghalaya Day celebrations in Tura on Saturday.

Expressing heartfelt joy, Sangma remarked, “This is indeed a very proud and happy moment for us because the state has been without a state anthem for the last 52 years.”

He acknowledged the collaborative effort behind the creation of the anthem, extending gratitude to the arts and culture department and all individuals involved in writing the lyrics and composing the tune.

Meghalaya achieved full statehood on January 21, 1972.