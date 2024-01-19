Guwahati: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday (January 18) inaugurated the cyber security operations centre in the Assam Rifles Headquarters at Laitkor in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat is taking a quantum leap towards digitalisation.

The Union Home Minister said that the Modi government is committed to creating a cyber-success society by making the internet secure for every citizen.

He stated that the prevention of cyber crimes is a priority of the Modi government.

Home Minister Shah praised the efforts of the Assam Rifles in modernising its operations. He said that the newly inaugurated cyber security operations centre will strengthen the cyber security posture of the force by carrying out real-time monitoring of the network, mitigation of external threats and prevention of cyber violations in the Assam Rifles Wide Area Network (ARWAN).

The cyber security operations centre has been equipped with a state-of-the-art network and data monitoring devices to provide round-the-clock services. Home Minister Shah appreciated the concerted efforts of the Assam Rifles in ensuring seamless and secure digital services within the force.

The cyber security operations centre is the first of its kind among all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The increased cyber attacks in present times have made it imperative to safeguard the networks of the Assam Rifles from nefarious intruders, hacking and other cyber incursions.

The present infrastructure enables the integration and management of diverse aspects affiliated with operations.