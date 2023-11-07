Shillong: The Meghalaya government has decided to evaluate the performance of all civil and district hospitals across the state within 36 months.

This decision was made at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 6th.

The government will also address the shortage of specialist doctors by providing adequate incentives.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the government is currently working on a comprehensive proposal to attract specialist doctors to join government services in Meghalaya.

In addition, the government has decided to implement a policy that will require all health department personnel to serve in difficult postings at some point in their careers.

This policy is designed to ensure that all citizens of Meghalaya have access to quality healthcare, regardless of their location, she added.

The government will also be conducting research to understand why patient referrals are so common in government hospitals.

This research will help the government develop strategies to reduce the need for referrals and ensure that patients can receive the care they need closer to home.

Lyngdoh further informed that the government will be holding a review meeting in the civil hospital in Shillong to discuss ways to improve the performance of the hospital.