DIBRUGARH: The Tinsukia district council of Communist Party of India (CPI) in Assam, on Tuesday (November 07), submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding halt in construction of Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP).

The CPI submitted the memo to PM Modi through the district commissioner of Tinsukia in Assam.

“The NHPC under the government of India started construction of large dams on the Subansiri River in Arunachal Pradesh at the beginning of this century for the sole purpose of generating electricity. The dam NHPC has continued the construction work despite massive protests by the people of Assam,” the CPI stated.

It said: “The NHPC said the diversion tunnel was closed due to landslide on October 27, 2023. The NHPC unexpectedly accumulated water in the dam and dried up the water south of the dam. This has caused severe damage to the people in the southern part of the river and adversely affected the biodiversity.”

Meanwhile, the Assam State Council of CPI demanded the central government to investigate all aspects of dam construction through an expert committee and take measures to construct sustainable dams with multi-faceted planning to ensure public safety and biodiversity.

“The CPI demanded that the construction of the dams be stopped because it will have a disastrous impact on the lives of the people in lower areas,” it stated.

The CPI further highlighted the issue of skyrocketing prices of consumer goods, including essential food items, in the memorandum to PM Modi.

“The CPI demands the government to reduce the prices of goods and supply all essential commodities through affordable shops,” it said.

“The BJP has promised to form a corruption-free government in Assam but has not been able to stop corruption in any aspect. There are many allegations of corruption against the most recent government and also against the Chief Minister’s family itself. These include land purchase scam in the name of the Chief Minister’s wife, land classification scam as well as Rs 10 crore subsidy scam and resort purchase scam,” said Ranjan Chowdhury, secretary of Tinsukia district council of CPI.

He furter added, “There is excessive illegal coal mining in the open day light of Tinsukia district, illegal coal syndicate under the influence of the ruling class leaders. So, we requested to conduct an investigation by CBI and Central Government to take action.”