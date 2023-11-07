Guwahati: Despite expert warnings and official bans, hundreds of trucks carrying loads beyond the permissible limit continue to ply over the Umiam Dam Bridge in Meghalaya‘s East Khasi Hills District, raising concerns about a major catastrophe.

Locals alleged that these trucks, often carrying loads of up to 25 tons, operate at night with the alleged connivance of a section of police officials. They suspect that some NGO activists are also involved in facilitating this illegal activity.

This blatant disregard for safety regulations has sparked outrage among residents, who fear a major disaster on the aging bridge.

Experts from the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) had warned that the bridge, which was built in 1965, is not in a condition to bear the weight of heavy vehicles. They had recommended that retrofitting work be carried out on the bridge before allowing heavy vehicles to ply on it.

In response to these concerns, the East Khasi Hills District Magistrate had issued a prohibitory order in 2022, restricting the loading capacity of heavy vehicles to 15 tons. However, this order has allegedly been blatantly flouted, putting the bridge and the lives of those who use it at risk.

Earlier in May 2022, the Meghalaya High Court directed the state government to ban vehicles carrying loads exceeding 10 metric tons from plying over the bridge, following recommendations from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) that the bridge may not be able to withstand the current traffic load.

Locals have demanded an immediate inquiry into the allegations of police complicity and NGO involvement in allowing overloaded trucks to ply on the bridge.

They have also called for the installation of high-definition CCTV cameras to monitor the movement of vehicles and to deter illegal activities.

The Umiam Dam Bridge is a critical lifeline for Meghalaya, connecting the state to several other northeastern states, including Assam. Its collapse would have a devastating impact on the region’s economy and infrastructure.