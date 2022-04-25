The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has rubbished the claims of party MLAs in Meghalaya set to join the National People’s Party (NPP).

Speaking on the matter, Meghalaya legislator – Lazarus Sangma has stated that none of the TMC MLAs will defect to the NPP in the future.

Lazarus was reacting to claims by NPP that some of the TMC legislators would join the ruling party in Meghalaya before the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

“It is an outrageous claim,” said Lazarus Sangma while reacting to the claims by the NPP on defection of TMC MLAs.

“NPP has been targeting not only TMC legislators, but also those of other parties,” Meghalaya MLA Lazarus Sangma added.

“None of the AITC legislators as of now or in future would be joining NPP,” he said adding that, “NPP has a weak leadership”.