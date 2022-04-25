Guwahati: A local court in Assam’s Kokrajhar on Monday granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Kokrajhar granted bail to MLA Jignesh Mevani in a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mevani was arrested on Thursday from Gujarat’s Palanpur by a team of Assam police after a local BJP leader from A Kokrajhar lodged a complaint against him.

“It is a conspiracy by the BJP and the RSS. They did this to tarnish my image. They have been doing this systematically. They did it to Rohit Vemula, they did it to Chandrasekhar Azad, now they are targeting me,” Mevani told reporters on Monday.

Mevani has been charged with criminal conspiracy, offence related to place of worship, outraging religious feelings, and provocation that might lead to a breach of peace.

In his complaint, BJP leader Arup Kumar Dey has alleged that Mevani’s tweets are “likely to incite a section of the masses belonging to a certain community”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Thursday termed Mevani’s arrest as “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional”.