Guwahati: The Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya has alleged that check gates that were dismantled by the concerned administration in the state had once again been made operation on the highways.

Speaking on the issue, Meghalaya TMC leader George B Lyngdoh claimed that some “frivolous” elements had set the gates again even after they were dismantled.

He also claimed that the check gates were made operational again only because these people may have been backed by the people in power.

The TMC leader said that the Deputy Commissioner should take cognisance of the issue to ensure that no illegal collections are being done on the highways.

He also said that there was a need for frequent patrolling on all suspected routes.

He further said that while he had no evidence in photographs or anything else, he asked the DC to check on the complaints and allegations.

He said that there were some complaints that he had received from various sources and was himself trying to verify them.