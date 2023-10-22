Shillong: Amidst opposition to the railway projects in Khasi-Jaintia Hills, the Ministry of Railways has announced that it will launch the Vande Bharat Express service to Mendipathar in Meghalaya by March next year.

The Indian Railways is also planning to roll out three more ultra-modern Vande Bharat Express trains in Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Railways has planned to introduce a total of 75 Vande Bharat trains by March 2024.

It is also expected to roll out two other versions of the train – Vande Metro and Vande Bharat Sleeper Car – in the current fiscal.

The two trains to Meghalaya and Tripura will be of semi-high speed nature.

The Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train that can travel at speeds of up to 160 km/h.

It is equipped with modern amenities such as air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and GPS-enabled passenger information systems.

It may be mentioned that the railways project in Meghalaya’s Khasi-Jaintia Hills have been at a standstill amidst protest from several groups.

Only the Garo Hills is connected by railways in Meghalaya.