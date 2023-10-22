Shillong: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has demanded that Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member, Pyniaid Sing Syiem retract his statement if he cannot prove that UDP supporters were involved in illegal collection at the forest check gate of the council at Mawlai Mawiong, Meghalaya.

UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said, “I feel he should come out with a statement and furnish the list of those names. He is the one who made the allegation and he should clarify.”

Mawthoh further said, “He should take back his words. He made a hollow statement which has no basis.”

Syiem had earlier advised the UDP to collect the details of the UDP supporters involved in illegal collection from former KHADC CEM, Titosstarwell Chyne.

Mawthoh rejected Syiem’s response, saying, “Look at his response. Instead of replying, he is throwing the buck on the ex- CEM which is not right. That should not be the response and not a befitting reply.”

Mawthoh clarified that the UDP had not accused anyone of illegal collection.

He said, “After what came out in the papers, I had made a statement about the illegal toll gates. I had reiterated this because the government told the KHADC time and again to shut down the illegal toll gates. We have not accused anybody. We are just saying that anything that is illegal should be nipped in the bud and therefore if there are illegal toll gates, efforts should be made to close them down.”

Mawthoh said he was surprised that the KHADC CEM started targeting the UDP instead of replying to the question that was raised.

The UDP has demanded that Syiem retract his statement and apologize to the party.