Guwahati: The Exit polls conducted by various television news channels for the recently concluded Assembly elections in the northeastern states of Tripura on 16 February 2023 and Meghalaya and Nagaland, on 27 February 2023, show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all likely to get a second term in Tripura with its regional alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), and to return to power in Nagaland with its coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

However, the exit polls predicted a hung house in Meghalaya with no party getting the magical figures.

Reacting to the exit polls for the hill state of Meghalaya by different media houses, the National People’s Party’s (NPP) Chief Ministerial candidate from South Tura constituency Conrad Sangma said, “The exit polls are in the right line but when the final results will be declared on March 2, we will see on that basis and decide.”

On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was confident of getting an absolute majority in the state and forming the next government though the exit polls were not in their favour.

TMC, Meghalaya state unit President Charles Pyngrope said, “I don’t believe in exit polls but it is our reading that the TMC will form the government in Meghalaya alone by getting an absolute majority.”

“It is clear from the exit polls that the BJP is gaining much ground in Meghalaya. People are finding the party most acceptable and they are looking at us to form an alternate government. They have tried everything and realized that BJP is the only party that can provide development. Probably, the exit polls to some extent reflect that, although we believe that the numbers are going to be much higher than what the exit polls have predicted and there is no doubt in our minds that the government which will be formed next after the March 2, BJP will be the most integral and important part, BJP’s Meghalaya media convenor Ankur Jhunjhunwala said.”

However, the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President and the grand-old party’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the hill state Vincent Pala said, “I have not seen the exit polls because I am in my constituency and there is no internet.”

In Tripura, reacting to the exit poll results for the state, BJP state media in-charge Sunit Sarkar said, “The exit polls were expected. We will form the government by getting 40+ seats. We have a pre-poll alliance with the IPFT and this time also, shared seats as usual.”

While Assembly elections were held in Tripura on February 16 to elect all 60-members of the state Legislative Assembly, Meghalaya and Nagaland went for polls on February 27 to elect 59-members each respectively.

Voting were held in 59 of the total 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya as the Election Commission of India (ECI) had adjourned the poll in Sohiong Assembly constituency after the demise of one of the candidates HDR Lyngdoh, a candidate of the United Democratic Party (UDP) for the constituency, who died on February 20, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat of Nagaland uncontested after the Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.

Counting of votes in all three states will take place on March 2.