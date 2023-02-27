Shillong: As the countdown begins in Meghalaya, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie reportedly hinted that his party would form the government in the state with an alliance with “like-minded” parties.

Speaking about the results, he expressed confidence that BJP would be important in forming the government in the state and without it, the next government may not be formed.

The state BJP leader further hinted that Meghalaya would again have a coalition government.

He claimed that with the BJP forming the government in Meghalaya, the state would also turn like Assam where “development in terms of employment and business” has taken place.

It may be mentioned that while BJP has hinted for a coalition, it did not name which parties might be in the possible alliance.

On the same, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma too expressed his confidence of his party, the National People’s Party (NPP) retaining the power in Meghalaya.