Tura: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is also the NPP (National People’s Party) candidate from South Tura said that he is confident that NPP will return to power in Meghalaya.

He told the reporters after casting his vote at Walbakgre polling station in Tura that he is confident of the NPP gaining the majority mark.

Also Read: Assam: Noted academician Srutimala Duara passes away in Guwahati

Sangma also expressed gratitude to the people for coming out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote.

“It is a wonderful sight for democratic India to see people of the region come out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote. We are confident of coming back to power,” he said to media persons.

Also Read: Assam rocked by another gruesome murder case | Woman kills husbands with help of son

Voting in Meghalaya was held on Monday, February 27.

NPP is contesting for 57 seats of the total 60 in the seat but has not yet confirmed any post-election alliance that may follow.

The competition seems to be direct with AITC, NPP and BJP.