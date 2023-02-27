MANGALDOI: After the sensational Guwahati double murder case, the Northeast state of Assam has been rocked by yet another murder case.

In Darrang district of Assam, a woman killed her husband with the help of her son.

The mother-son duo killed the husband/father with a bamboo pole and a machete.

Later, the deceased man’s body was burnt and his charred remains were dumped into a river by the mother-son duo.

The incident has been reported from Kalaigaon in Darrang district of Assam.

While the accused woman has been identified as Purnima Nath, her accused son has been identified as Mitu Nath.

Meanwhile, the victim has been identified as Horuram Nath.

The Assam police recovered the partially charred body of the victim man from the river on February 23.

The police then detained the mother-son duo and upon interrogation, they confessed of committing the crime.

According to Assam police, the accused had killed the man on February 18.

The Assam police has registered a case against the accused mother-son duo in connection with the case.