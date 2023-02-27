GUWAHATI: The police in Guwahati city of Assam have busted a illegal drugs trade network.

The Guwahati police in Assam has seized a massive consignment of drugs.

1.056 Kg of Heroin have been seized by the Guwahati police in Basistha area of the city.

The seized consignment of the drugs has been estimated to have a market value around Rs 8 crore.

Three alleged drugs traffickers have also been arrested by the Guwahati police in Assam in connection with case.

The arrested alleged drug traffickers have been identified as: Abdul Rosid, Mujammil Haque and Md Zamal Ali.

While Rodid and Haque are residents of Barpeta district in Assam, Ali hails from Boko.

The Heroin consignment was packed in 88 soap boxes.

2 cars (AS01ES0766 & AS01NC3769) that were used for the illegal drugs trafficking have also been seized by the Guwahati police in Assam.

Legal action has been initiated, the Guwahati police in Assam stated.