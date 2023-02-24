Guwahati: Assam’s theatre actor Kismat Bano has been awarded the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for 2022 in the field of acting by Sangeet Natak Akademi.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy presented the award to Bano at an event in New Delhi recently.

Sangeet Natak Akademi is the national academy of music, dance and drama and the apex body of the performing arts in the country.

The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, given to artists below the age of 40 years, was introduced in the year 2006 with the objective of identifying and encouraging outstanding young talents in diverse fields of performing arts and giving them national recognition early in their life, so that they may work with greater commitment and dedication in their chosen fields.

The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar carries a cash reward of Rs 25,000.

Kismat Bano, who hails from Guwahati, has performed in several drama festivals across the country as well as abroad.

Two of her plays–‘Helen’ and ‘Bano’ have drawn the attention of the audience as well as critics.

She has already acted in over 30 plays including Aakaas, Madyhyabartini, Jatra, The Lesson, Komala Kuwori, Helen, and Puhor.

Bano has participated in different theatre festivals such as Bharat Rang Mahotsav, Nandikar, EZCC, Sangeet Natak Academy Festival, Prithvi, Nehru Centre, PDA festivals, Kalakshetra Chennai, Octave festival (Goa and Rajasthan) and at Qadir Ali Baig theatre festival etc.