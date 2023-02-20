IMPHAL: Manipur police along with Assam Rifles arrested two alleged drug smugglers and recovered 3.710 kg of Brown Sugar and 20 kg of opium worth Rs 8.42 crore in the international market in separate operations.

The recoveries were made in the southern part of Manipur bordering Myanmar, officials said.

Based on specific input, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur police launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle near Chamol village in Tengnoupal district.

On thorough checking of the vehicle, 3.710 kg of Brown Sugar, packed in 88 soap cases, was recovered from the floor panel of the vehicle.

The seized narcotics are assessed to be worth Rs 7.42 crores.

The arrested person namely Daniel Lalngaisang Chongloi (20) from Moreh and seized narcotics were handed over to Tengnoupal police station in Manipur for further investigations.

In a separate incident, on receiving input regarding the move of contraband items, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established at Songkhom village in Chandel district of Manipur.

During the search and frisking operation at the Mobile Vehicle Check Post, one individual was found with 20 kg of opium.

The seized opium is assessed to be worth Rs 1 crore in international market.

The recovered items along with the smuggler were handed over to Chakpikarong police station for further investigation.