Assam Youtuber Mustafizur Rahman, believed to be the richest from the state, was arrested from Jogighopa on February 28 on charges of using minors in his videos.

A police team arrested Mustafizur Rahman while he was shooting a video at Satpara in Jogighopa.

As per the complainant children were being used in videos shot by Rahman which is against the law. Meanwhile, the Bongaigaon district child protection officer has lodged an FIR against the YouTuber at Jogighopa police station.

Jogighopa police have launched a probe into the incident.

Also Read: YouTube to test new option for stream quality

For the past few days, Mustafizur Rahman has been making video content on children, which is against law and may have a negative message to the society.

Allegedly few of this content even portray child abuse. Such content entirely portrays a wrong message to the public and to entire society.

Few days back, the issue was raised with the Goalpara child protection official and a complaint filed against Mustafizur Rahman. Following this, a show cause notice was filed against the YouTuber.

Rahman who hails from Goalpara is allegedly the richest YouTuber in Assam.

Mustafizur Rahman is currently lodges at Jogighopa police station.

A vehicle without documents was also seized from his possession.