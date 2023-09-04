Shillong: Ten members of the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) were arrested on Monday for allegedly pelting stones and assaulting a magistrate and police personnel, who were stopping them from taking out a protest march towards the Secretariat in Shillong, Meghalaya.

The incident took place after HITO president Donbok Dkhar was summoned by the investigation officer (IO) at Sadar police station in connection with a case registered against him in July. The case was related to the wearing of black uniforms by the HITO members, which were similar to the ones used by the police Special Operation Team (SOT).

When the HITO members tried to force their way to the Secretariat to dump their placards, police had to resort to lathi charge and the use of stun grenades. The HITO members also pelted stones at the police, injuring a deputy superintendent of police (DySP).

East Khasi Hills district SP Sylvester Nongtnger said that the HITO members had decided to take out a protest march towards the Secretariat without prior permission from the District Administration. He said that the procession was also in violation of the order U/s 144 CrPC passed by the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, Shillong.

“Thereupon, HITO members turned violent and forcefully pushed the human barricade, officers and men on duty. As a result of which 1 (one) magistrate on duty and 3 Police personnel were assaulted by HITO members and they sustained injuries on their persons. In order to control the unruly mob, Police used stun grenades and mild lathi charge to disperse the unlawful assembly and in the process the pressure group pelted stones at the Police resulting in head injury to 1 Dy. Superintendent of Police. The injured persons were shifted to Hospital for their medical treatment,” Nongtnger said.

The SP informed that ten persons have been apprehended in this connection and a case is being registered.

The incident has been condemned by various organizations, including the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). MPCC president Vincent Pala said that the HITO members’ behaviour was “unacceptable” and that they should be held accountable for their actions.