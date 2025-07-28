Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel purely on contractual basis in the extramural research project titled “Taskforce on Establishment of Reference Intervals in Indian Population (TERIIP): A Multi-Centric Observational Cross Sectional Study”, sanctioned for up to 3 years from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi to Dr. Ashikh

Seethy, Associate Professor, Department of Biochemistry

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-I (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: MBBS/BDS

Desirable:

1. Post Graduate degree in Biochemistry/ Medical Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Life Sciences, or a related discipline

2. Minimum 1 year experience after MBBS/ BDS in a research project funded by the Government of India

Remuneration : Rs. 67,000/- + 20% HRA; 5% increment for 3rd year

Upper Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years (as on last date of application process)

Name of post : Project Technical Support II

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential:

12th in Science + Diploma (MLT/ DMLT / or equivalent) + five years’ experience in relevant subject / field

OR

Three Years Graduate degree in relevant subject /field + two years’ experience in relevant subject

Desirable: Work experience in an NABL-accredited laboratory (Biochemistry/ Hematology)

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + 20% HRA; 5% increment for 3rd year

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years (as on last date of application process)

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Graduate/ Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with one year experience in the field of data entry.

Desirable: Science background in graduation, prior experience of healthcare related project handling, proficiency in English and Assamese, with written and verbal communication skills. Experienced in using Microsoft Excel, Word, and PowerPoint for accurate and organized data

handling.

Salary : Rs. 29,200/- per month (Fixed)

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years (as on last date of application process)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled-up application form along with required documents via email to

[email protected]

All documents must be emailed as a single PDF file.

Last date for submission of applications is 11th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here