Shillong: The Meghalaya government has asked the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to send its top leaders, including chairman Bobby Marwein and general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw, to the next round of peace talks.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that the government is waiting for the HNLC to respond and fix a date for the next round of talks.

He also said that the government wants the top leaders of the HNLC to be present in the talks so that they can discuss all the issues involved in the peace process.

The HNLC has earlier expressed strong protest against the summon notice issued to its general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw despite the ongoing peace talks.

Also Read: Assam: 900 pigs culled in Lakhimpur after African swine fever outbreak

The outfit further demanded the government to consider the general amnesty to all its leaders.

Tynsong said that the summon notice was not issued by the government but it is just a normal process of the court.

He also said that the judiciary and the executive are already separated.

The deputy chief minister appealed to the HNLC to be serious about the peace process and come forward for talks.

Also Read: Assam: 4 men arrested for gangrape and murder of 17-year-old girl in Dibrugarh

He said that the government is ready for further sitting in the days to come.

On the outfit’s demand for general amnesty, Tynsong said that the government has discussed all these issues in the first round of peace talks.

He also said that the government wants to talk to the top leaders of the HNLC, not just the vice chairman.

Tynsong said that crime is crime, whether big or small.

He said that the law will take its own course and the government has to act against criminal activities.