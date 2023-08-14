Shillong: President of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) Sadon K Blah said that the peace process with Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council’s (HNLC) is delayed as its former general secretary, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew died untimely.

Blah said he had discussed the peace process with Cheristerfield Thangkhiew before taking over as interlocutor.

He added that the peace process would have been very fruitful if Cheristerfield had been alive.

Speaking further on the alleged involvement of surrendered HNLC cadre in the killing of the ex-leader, he said that the outfit is carrying out an investigation on how SHNLC members are involved.

It may be mentioned that Cheristerfield died in a shoot-out two years ago and the incident is under the scrutiny of the Meghalaya High Court.

He said that the firing by the police was an overreaction and that the government should punish the culprits.

He added that the family of the ex-leader did the right thing by moving the court.