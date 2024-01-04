SHILLONG: Outraged by the ongoing delay in scholarship disbursements, student groups NEHUSU and HYC served a 10-day ultimatum to the Meghalaya government on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of funds to struggling students.

The two organizations staged a protest outside the MBoSE office, highlighting the plight of countless students left in the lurch.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem revealed that scholarships remain unreleased for both first-time applicants and half of the renewal applicants, despite being a crucial source of financial support for many.

Recalling a previous instance where scholarships were abruptly distributed after HYC threatened a rally, Synrem lamented the repeated delays and unfulfilled promises.

He said that the funds are typically released in October, further pointing to Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma’s November 2023 statement assuring disbursement within two or three weeks.

He questioned the government’s priorities by comparing the scholarship delay to readily allocated funds for disaster relief and festivities.

“If the government can provide Rs. 1 crore for flood relief in Sikkim and support various organizations for festivals, why can’t it use the contingency funds to prioritize our students’ education?” Synrem challenged.