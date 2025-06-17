Meghalaya SIT recreates Sohra crime scene in Raja Raghuvanshi murder probe

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police on Tuesday conducted a reconstruction of the crime scene at Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra, as part of its investigation into the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

The SIT, accompanied by a forensic team and five accused individuals including Raja’s wife and prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi retraced the sequence of events at the site, believed to be the scene of the crime. Officials from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police provided security during the exercise.

According to a senior police officer, the reconstruction aims to validate confessions, verify witness accounts, and gather crucial forensic insights. The main focus of the investigation was a parking lot in Sohra, suspected to be the location of the murder.

Meanwhile, Sonam Raghuvanshi underwent a psychiatric evaluation at the Meghalaya Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (MIMHANS), following a referral from Ganesh Das Hospital.

Police confirmed that her mental health was found to be “sound and good.”

