Agartala: The Tripura government has decided to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the infiltration from Bangladesh.



The development came after 27 Bangladesh nationals were nabbed in Rajnagar and Ramnagar areas on the outskirts of Agartala on Monday and Tuesday.



Recently, twenty Bangladeshi nationals were detained from West Tripura’s Sidhai area.



In the recent past, a large number of illegal Bangladeshi nationals were arrested and specific cases were registered in appropriate cases with various police stations in Tripura

According to reports, Tripura police have decided that important cases will be transferred to the SIT to enable and ensure concentrated, focused, and end-to-end investigation.

The SIT will carry out the investigation in coordination with other security agencies working in Tripura and at the central level to identify organized networks involved in such anti-national activities.



A total of six important cases related to the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals have been transferred for investigation to the SIT.



According to an official, infiltration is reported from some bordering unfenced areas of the West, Sepahijala, Unakoti and North districts.



BSF authority has also been alerted to intensify vigil along the border to prevent infiltration from across the border.



Around 85 per cent Indo-Bangla border out of a total 856 km border has been fenced so far while work is in progress to complete the fencing work.