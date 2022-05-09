AGARTALA: BSF troopers have detained as many as 14 Bangladeshi nationals at Madhupur in Sepahijala district of Tripura along the India-Bangladesh border.

Initially, it was suspected that the detained persons were Rohingyas but prima facie evidence suggests that they are Bangladeshi nationals who crossed the international borders in search of work, Tripura police said.

Speaking on the issue, Bishalgarh SDPO Rahul Das said, “The BSF personnel posted at the borders detained them on suspicion of being Rohingyas.”

He added: “Later, they were handed over to police for further investigation. Interrogation of the infiltrators is being done at Madhupur police station where they have confessed that they are Bangladeshi nationals.”

Das also informed that the majority of the detainees are minors.

“As per the preliminary investigation, all of them have crossed the borders in search of work. Investigation is underway,” said Das.

