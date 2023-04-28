GUWAHATI: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on Thursday, conducted a state level mock exercise, focused on the flood disaster scenario in Assam.

The mock exercise was conducted in the revenue circles across eight districts of Assam, namely Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Dhubri, Nagoan, Cachar and Darrang.

Around 1,000 stakeholders, from various departments and agencies, were involved in the exercise, with an aim to assess the readiness of responders in flood-vulnerable areas in each district.

Prior to the physical mock exercise on Thursday, an online exercise was organised on Tuesday, with all the eight participating districts through video conferencing, where, all the key departments, stakeholders and disaster managers were briefed about their roles and responsibilities during various simulated flood emergency situations.

Meanwhile, the ASDMA, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Public Works Department (PWD), Agriculture department, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) presented their respective disaster management plans to tackle emerging situations during the annual floods in the state.

With this, Assam is now fully geared up to combat even critical flood situations effectively.