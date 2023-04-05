Applications are invited for various Supervisor and Operator positions in office of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA)

The Office of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of supervisor and operator on contractual basis.

Name of post : Supervisor

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

MSc in Geo-informatics/Atmospheric Sciences /Remote Sensing & GIS Computer Skills.

2. Proficiency in the use of internet based applications, MS Word, MS Excel, PowerPoint.

Name of post : Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate in any discipline from a recognized lnstitution/University.

Selection Procedure : A Skill Test as decided by the Authority will be held

How to apply : Candidates must bring filled up Standard Form of Application along with attested copies of all Certificates, Mark Sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here