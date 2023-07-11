Shillong: The state government has announced a prohibition on the opening of shops, food stalls, and other establishments in and around Shillong City, Meghalaya after 10 pm.

The decision was made in response to the prevailing law-and-order problems within the city, according to R M Kurbah, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills.

The administration observed a concerning trend of people moving around the city in vehicles that play loud music and have modified exhaust systems, causing noise pollution and disrupting the lives of the general public.

These activities have instilled a sense of fear among the locals, especially the youth, discouraging them from venturing out during late hours, said a police official.

Deputy Commissioner Kurbah acknowledged that the decision to impose the prohibition is in the best interest of the public, considering the consequences the city has witnessed recently.

When questioned about why the government opted for prohibitory orders instead of intensifying security and patrolling measures, Kurbah explained that it is not feasible to deploy security forces in every nook and corner of the city.

She added the need to consider various factors, weighing the advantages and disadvantages, as well as understanding the reasons why individuals venture out during odd hours when they could be at home with their families.

Kurbah added that the prohibition will remain in effect until normalcy is restored in the city.