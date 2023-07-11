Shillong: A youth drowned at the Nongdiengngan MeECL Dam area in Meghalaya while he went fishing with his friends.

The person was identified as Shiningstar Kharpati.

According to the police, the deceased, a resident of Umpling village, had accompanied his friends, Malkos Lyngdoh and Micheal Warjri, for a fishing trip.

Due to heavy rain and strong winds, they had set up a tent at the site to seek shelter. Tragically, the tent was swept away by the strong gusts and landed in the lake.

Eyewitnesses reported that Shiningstar Kharpati swam into the lake, attempting to retrieve the tent that had been carried away by the wind.

However, despite his efforts, kharpati drowned.

Later, the lifeless body of Shiningstar Kharpati was recovered from the lake.

Subsequently, a post-mortem examination was conducted at Civil Hospital Nongpoh, following which the body was handed over to the bereaved family members.