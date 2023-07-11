Shillong: The Meghalaya government and NTPC Limited, a leading energy conglomerate, have signed a series of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance the power scenario in Meghalaya.



The agreements encompass the Power Portfolio Management Services (PMS) for Meghalaya Discom, the setting up of Pump Storage Power Plants (PSPs), and the implementation of Floating Solar projects in the state.



The PMS MoU between the Meghalaya government and NTPC Limited in New Delhi will streamline the management and operations of Meghalaya Discom, ensuring efficient distribution of power and improved service delivery to the people, said an official statement.



It also aims at better power portfolio management of MeECL through a team of professionals thus building upon the strength and expertise of the NTPC in this field.

It will also lead to judicious utilization of own power resources of MeECL as well as better mix and use of renewable and green energy available in the country.



By leveraging NTPC’s expertise in project management, this partnership aims to enhance the overall power infrastructure and reduce transmission losses, the statement added.



Additionally, the MoUs emphasize the development of Pump Storage Power Plant (PSPs) and the deployment of Floating Solar projects in Meghalaya.



It also aims at exploring the untapped potential on the small hydro projects.



It will also study the feasibility of setting up the pump storage plants which will generate electricity and the water will be pumped back again to the reservoirs like Umiam so that the water can be used again and again to meet the peak demand.



It will also explore the possibility of setting up floating solar power units in Umiam and other water bodies.



This MOU aims at taking Meghalaya ahead in green and clean energy and at the same time aiming at self-sufficiency in power generation.



The establishment of PSPs will strengthen power connectivity, especially in remote areas, while Floating Solar projects will capitalize on Meghalaya’s resources to generate clean energy.



Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his optimism about the collaboration, stating, “The signing of the MoU will go a long way in improving the overall power scenario of the state. Our commitment to enhancing power connectivity in Meghalaya is reflected in these positive interventions.”



Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal emphasized the significance of collaboration in addressing the challenges faced by the state of Meghalaya.