Guwahati: The Shillong Western Bypass project in Meghalaya has reportedly encountered another setback due to delays in land compensation disbursement to affected landowners.

Despite efforts to expedite construction during the peak season, work on packages 2 and 3 has been frequently stalled by landowners.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Implementing agencies have repeatedly urged the East Khasi Hills district administration to release the compensation, which has already been deposited.

Landowners claimed that they do support the project but they wanted timely payment as committed.

The delays are causing further disruptions to the project, which aims to decongest Shillong city, reports stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!