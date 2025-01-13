Meghalaya: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the first state-owned university, “Captain Williamson Sangma State University,” on Monday.

He was joined by Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma, and Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal.

The university’s infrastructure inaugurated in January 2023, after the state initiated construction approval in June 2018 at a cost of ?16.96 Cr.

The university is named after the state’s founding Chief Minister, Captain Williamson A. Sangma.

In 2011, the government first conceptualized the university as Captain Williamson Sangma State Technical University to affiliate technical colleges.

However, in 2022, the state renamed it to Captain Williamson Sangma State University to allow both technical and non-technical colleges to affiliate.

Chief Minister Sangma called the launch a “red letter day” and stated, “The university will not only provide higher education but also promote research and innovation, driving transformative change in the state’s education system.”

“In over 50 years, the state has lacked a university of its own. The creation of this state-owned university demonstrates our government’s initiative to foster the growth and development of the education sector,” he said.

He emphasized that the university is not just a name but symbolizes hope, growth, and endless possibilities for the people of Meghalaya.

He acknowledged the challenges facing the education sector and said “We have a long way to go, but with determination, we will make this university a beacon of knowledge and pride for our state.”

The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish the Shillong Campus, which will provide administrative support and improve accessibility for students from the Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

“The university is now operational, and all colleges in the state can apply for affiliation,” he informed.

He added that students at colleges affiliated with Captain Williamson Sangma State University would not need to take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

However, CUET would remain applicable to colleges affiliated with the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong.

“I urge colleges to seize this opportunity and affiliate with Captain Williamson Sangma State University,” the Chief Minister said.

He also addressed the challenges facing the state’s education sector, including low school enrollment and performance issues. He further assured to take steps to ensure accountability and quality in education services.

Other attendees included Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira, MLAs Sanjay A. Sangma, Ian Botham K. Sangma, Subir Marak, Sengchim Marak, Jim Sangma, Limison Sangma, Marthon Sangma.

Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Vasanthi Vijayakumar, CEM of GHADC Albinus Marak, Deputy CEM Nikman Marak also attended the event.

Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, and Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, emphasized the need for ongoing efforts to uplift the state’s education sector.