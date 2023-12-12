Shillong: Congress leader Saleng Sangma questioned the Meghalaya government for prioritizing lavish festival celebrations while neglecting the everyday problems of the public.

He said that students were deprived of scholarships, teachers facing salary delays, and departments struggling to pay Dearness Allowances.

Sangma also expressed concern for GHADC employees who haven’t received their salaries for over 30 months, impacting their ability to celebrate Christmas.

He added that there was a need for the government to strike a balance and prioritize the needs of all citizens, not just a select few.

When asked if festivals like Me.gong contribute to tourism in Garo Hills, Sangma dismissed the notion, stating that a single day of celebration cannot significantly boost tourist activity.