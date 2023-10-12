Shillong: Meghalaya Congress leader Saleng Sangma has reiterated his demand for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

He also urged the Garo community to be more vocal in their support of this demand.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday, Sangma said that the government had already passed a resolution in support of the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule, but that no ministers from the Garo Hills had been seen following up on the matter in Delhi.

He also offered to accompany Garo authors to Delhi to protest for the inclusion of the Garo language in the Eighth Schedule.

Sangma appealed to the Khasis to be empathetic towards the Garo language demand, saying that they should be united in their quest for the recognition of their languages.

Asked if the Garo community was not doing enough to push for the inclusion of their language in the Eighth Schedule, Sangma said that people were relying on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to take up the matter with the central government.

However, he added that if the chief minister did not take any action, he would write to him again on the matter.