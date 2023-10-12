Guwahati: The youth who was shot in Koinadhora of Guwahati, Assam on Thursday evening reportedly succumbed to his injuries.

As per reports, the youth identified as Anjan Nath, a resident of the Latakata area reportedly passed away at around 9:30 pm at the Metro Hospital.

The youth was allegedly shot in the chest by unknown miscreants near the Koinadhara area.

As per reports, the youth worked at a commercial vehicle dealership in the Basistha Charilali area in Guwahati, Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Two arrested with heroin worth Rs 4 crore in Karbi Anglong

He was admitted to the Metro Hospital in Khanapara in a critical condition but later succumbed to the injuries, hospital staff said.

Police are trying to trace the miscreants responsible for the incident.

Also Read: Assam: Sub-Inspector caught red-handed while accepting bribe

It is not yet clear why the youth was shot.

Locals in the area suspect that it might be a personal rivalry while some suspect it to be a robbery attempt.

The miscreants allegedly came on a scooter.

One person who was on the incident site told the media that the youth was sitting on his motorcycle when a person on a scooter came out from the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar and shot him in the chest.

The youth fell to the ground immediately and the suspect fled the scene before anyone could identify him.

The police are verifying the CCTV footage in the area to trace the suspect.

It may be mentioned that in the past few days, gun-related crime have seen a surge in the city.

DGP GP Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah visited the crime scene to take stock of the situation.