Shillong: Senebi Syngkli from Lumdieng Village, Umden in Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya will be representing India in the upcoming Asian Arm-Wrestling Cup in Uzbekistan.

The tournament, scheduled from November 17 to 25, 2023, will be a showcase of international talent.

Senebi, a rising star in arm wrestling, clinched two gold medals and two silver medals at the recently concluded 45th National Arm Wrestling Championship 2023 in Jammu and Kashmir.

She is a formidable contender in the international arena.

Recognizing Syngkli’s talent, the Meghalaya People’s Social Organization (MPSO) has extended financial assistance to her.

M Wanniang, the President of MPSO, and John Syngkli, Senebi’s brother, have appealed to the government to support talented youths like Senebi on the international stage, acknowledging that their families may face challenges in meeting all the required needs.