SHILLONG: Repair works on the Umiam Bridge near Shillong in Meghalaya have resulted in massive traffic snarl with vehicular movement disrupted for hours.

The sudden repair works on the Umiam Bridge near Shillong in Meghalaya began on Wednesday (December 13).

The repair works on the Umiam Bridge near Shillong in Meghalaya are carried out by the ITC Cementation India Limited.

The repairs are being done on one side of the bridge at a time.

The repair works involve drilling holes, cementing works, which have restricted passing of heavy vehicles through the bridge.

Many vehicles were diverted towards the Umroi by-pass and travel via Umroi airport-Umrynjah-VIP Road and vice versa.

The ongoing repair works are expected to take around 4 months for completion and will extend the life of the bridge by 25 another years.