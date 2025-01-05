Guwahati: The traffic police department in Shillong, Meghalaya has initiated a drive to cancel the driving licences of people found guilty of reckless driving.

As per reports, the drive was initiated following the increase of reckless driving on the city streets risking the lives of people on the road.

The police have also started a crackdown on vehicles with no proper registration as well as missing number plates.

The police said that not only missing plates but strict actions would also be taken against bikes that do not have the plates displayed as per norms.

While modified exhaust pipes are already banned, the police have renewed fresh action on bikes and cars with modified loud pipes.

They will be liable for being booked for a violation under Section 182A (4)/190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.