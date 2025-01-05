Guwahati: The Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA) has urged the government to reopen the Lakshminath Bezbarua Road, named after the renowned Assamese litterateur.

This crucial road, connecting Guwahati Railway Station to Nehru Park/Gauhati Town Club point on MG Road, has been closed for an extended period.

The PPFA argues that the LNB Road is essential for daily commuters and heavy vehicles accessing the Reserve Bank of India, Army Transit Camp, and the region’s busiest railway station.

The GTC point, formerly a bustling bus terminus, was converted into a food court with underground parking.

However, the Food Villa restaurant has been closed for months, and the area has become a haven for anti-social elements.

“The GMD Authority-managed parking remains dark and dirty despite regular use. The abandoned food court and parking space should either be demolished to restore the original road or, if the parking is retained, a proper concrete structure should be built to facilitate smooth traffic flow between MG Road and the station,” stated the PPFA in a press release.

The forum criticized the closure of a road honoring Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbarua, the author of the Assam State anthem.

They urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah to rectify this past error and reopen the road for public use.