Shillong: The police in Shillong, Meghalaya apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals for illegally entering Indian territory.

The arrests were made at the old Anjalee Petrol Pump, following a tip-off about suspicious individuals travelling in a tourist taxi.

The four detainees, identified as Akhtar Sheikh, Rupa Begum, Raju Ali (60), and Taijul Islam (27), were found to be travelling in a tourist taxi (ML05X6502) driven by TN Sohshang.

According to police, the group had entered India through Nongjri village in East Khasi Hills, with the intention of proceeding to Jammu and Kashmir.

The police have taken the detainees into custody and are investigating the circumstances surrounding their illegal entry.