Shillong: The Kutumba Surakshya Parishad (KSP), an Assam-based organization, has urged Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to open the Mawjymbuin cave for both tourists and pilgrims, ensuring that the local people’s sentiments are not hurt.

In a letter to the chief minister, KSP president Satya Ranjan Borah stated that it was important to safeguard every individual’s fundamental rights, as enshrined in the Constitution.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Two minors held for abuduction, rape of 13-year-old girl in Guwahati

He suggested that the state government define rules for worship and prayers inside the cave, while also imposing restrictions on lighting diyas, dhoop, and placing flowers and fruits on the Shivaling to preserve the cave’s natural and environmental significance.

Also Read: Assam: Man killed in rhino attack in Kaziranga

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The KSP president also informed that his organisation was approached by local groups, including the Seng Khasi Hima Mawsynram and the Meghalaya Indigenous Minorities Tribal Forum, seeking support for their constitutional right to worship inside the cave.

Borah added that the opening of the Mawjymbuin cave would not only promote pilgrim tourism but also increase state revenue.