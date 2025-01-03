Guwahati: A rhino attack was reported on Friday morning resulting in the death of a man near Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

As per reports, the incident took place near the Mahpara area at Kohora on the Nagaon-Golaghat border in Assam.

The victim was identified as Amram Ganak, 30, a resident of the same area.

He was working in the fields in the morning.

During the morning, a rhino straying out of the forest attacked him.

Although the locals rescued him and took him to the hospital.

However, Ganak succumbed to the injuries at the hospital during treatment.

Forest officials have reached the site to ensure no further attacks take place.