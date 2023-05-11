Shillong: On Thursday, students, teachers, and members of the Khasi Students’ Union-Education Cell of North Khasi Hills District Unit held a protest at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Meghalaya and reportedly locked the Vice-Chancellor inside the campus.

The protest was against the university authorities over several issues, including the lack of faculty members in the university.

Students alleged that there are only one or two teachers in each department and that the library is an empty room without any books.

In addition, protesters claimed that fines are imposed on students without proper justification and that teachers who raised their voices were randomly terminated.

The protest became intense when the groups locked the main gate of the university, preventing the vice-chancellor from leaving the campus.

The vice chancellor reportedly refused to come out of his room to meet the agitating groups and was locked inside his room.

The lack of faculty members in the university has been a long-standing issue.

Students have complained about the low quality of education due to a lack of resources and the burden of the workload on the few available faculty members.