Shilling: Shillong MP and Congress leader, Vincent H Pala expressed scepticism about the Meghalaya government’s commitment to the ongoing peace process with the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

He urged the government to take concrete steps to stop alleged fresh recruitment by the outfit and bring back members currently residing outside the country.

Pala emphasized the need for all stakeholders, including the central government, the state government, and the HNLC, to demonstrate genuine seriousness for the peace process to succeed.

He even suggested involving Julius Dorphang, a former HNLC chairman and ex-Mawhati legislator, in the efforts to achieve lasting peace.

Also Read: Assam: Leopard rescued in Guwahati, two forest officials injured

However, Dorphang’s past involvement in a criminal case involving the rape of a minor girl raises concerns about his suitability for such a role.

Pala criticized the government’s approach, stating, “I personally feel that the government is trying, but not very serious in doing it.”

He highlighted the longstanding nature of the HNLC issue, which has persisted for decades despite multiple attempts at resolution.

He further pointed out the prevalence of similar issues in Nagaland, Assam, and other northeastern states, suggesting a broader lack of seriousness from the central government regarding the region’s problems.

Also Read: Assam-born Savitri Jindal becomes India’s richest woman

Pala stressed the need to address the root causes of militancy and insurgency to prevent the emergence of new groups despite existing agreements with existing ones.

While acknowledging the HNLC’s demand for amnesty as a potential facilitator for progress, Pala acknowledged the legal complexities involved.

He cited the example of a ULFA leader who served as an MP twice and an HNLC leader who held ministerial positions, suggesting that controlling cadres could provide a workable solution if necessary legal and political hurdles can be overcome.